Jennifer Garner Gives a Tour Inside Her ‘Soft and Cozy’ L.A. Home: ‘I’m So Proud of It’

“I’m such a private person about my home,” the actress admits during a video tour of the space to ‘Architectural Digest’

Jennifer Garner is offering a look inside her very special Los Angeles home.

The Family Switch actress, 52, opened the doors to her cozy abode in a video tour for Architectural Digest on Tuesday, Sept. 3. During the tour, Garner revealed how important this space is for her because it was the first time she designed and built a home for herself.

“I’m such a private person about my home and here I’ve just taken you through the entire house. And really, it’s for a couple of reasons,” she explains in the video.

“I’ve never built anything all by myself before and I’m so proud of it. I am filled with gratitude every time I walk into my house. That I get to live here, that I’m so lucky to have my kids here,” she continues.

Garner adds that it’s “unlike me” to share something that’s so personal to her and her family, but she’s “happy” she did, as she's proud of the work she put into it. She shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Laure Joliet / Architectural Digest Jennifer Garner's L.A. home

On how her dream home came into fruition, the 13 Going on 30 actress says she worked with designer and architect duo Steve and Brooke Giannetti to bring every design element she wanted to life.

Initially, she was on the hunt for her perfect home that she thought already existed, but she quickly discovered that wasn’t the case.

“I realized that I was going to need to move out of a dream house kind of scenario. I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in,” she tells the outlet.

She eventually came to the conclusion that she would have to create something “from scratch.”

“I was frustrated, but finally said, ‘Okay, I think I’m going to have to build,’ and found this lot,” she says.

Laure Joliet / Architectural Digest Jennifer Garner inside her vegetable house for the October cover of 'AD'

Despite the fact that she’s “never even made a Pinterest board before,” Garner says she knew “exactly” the house she wanted to build.

Describing the design style of Garner’s home, Steve notes that his client “responds to soft and cozy” features, and that there’s a “natural quietness” to her aesthetic.

Brooke adds, “There’s also something a bit whimsical about her. And she likes gentle shapes, curves. This place is kind of the house version of Jen’s personality.”

Laure Joliet / Architectural Digest Jennifer Garner standing inside her kitchen

As for the specific rooms in the space, Garner says her kids' “slumber party room” is an absolute “dream come true” for her because she loves when her family comes together in one place. The bunk beds were an absolute must as she’s a “stickler for sleep,” but it also makes the room a place where “kids can be kids.”

She also highlighted her son’s Harry Potter-inspired office underneath the stairs as they’re all big fans of the franchise in her home. Meanwhile, in her kitchen, she notes that it’s like “being inside a treehouse” with all of the wooden detailing in the floors and cabinetry.

Being a longtime lover of farming, Garner notes that another spot she "loves so much" at her house is the “little orchard” in her outdoor space, which is also outfitted with an alternative clover lawn.

To see Garner's full home featured in AD's October issue, visit architecturaldigest.com.

