Jennifer Garner Has Hair-Raising Encounter with Chicken While Celebrating National Farmer’s Day

Jennifer Garner/Instagram (2) Screenshots from Jennifer Garner's video celebrating National Farmer's Day

Jennifer Garner has quite the appreciation for farmers — but the same can’t be said for chickens.

The Deadpool vs. Wolverine star, 52, shared a fun Instagram post celebrating National Farmer’s Day on Saturday, Oct. 12, with several clips and photos showing her and her parents' love for farming — along with the mishaps that come with it.

In the first clip, the actress could be seen riding in a toy tractor while wearing blue jean overalls with a real chicken riding in a cart attached to it. As she rounds a corner, the chicken appears to jump onto her head as she yells out.

“I don’t like this,” she could be heard saying in the video. She then jokingly added that she didn’t “have that much love for chickens” before coughing exaggeratingly.

A second video showed her planting a tree into the soil before kissing it. She then showed a timelapse of her showing it some more love multiple times as it grew, and even got some soil in her mouth. Another video showed Garner singing while she drove around in a tractor and harvested sweet potatoes and working a farm machine.

She also shared several photos planting some crops with her late father William John Garner, who died in March. In one snap, she could be laughing as she planted crops next to him and in another sweet picture, she showed her dad and mom Patricia Ann Garner in matching overalls.

“Farmers are the heart of our country, Happy #NationalFarmersDay! Love from your biggest fan, Farmer Jen 👩🏻‍🌾🚜🌱,” she captioned the post.

Garner’s family owns Locust Grove, a plot of land in Oklahoma that her grandparents purchased in 1936, according to The Oklahoman. Garner eventually bought the land in 2017 from her uncle Robert and has used the land to help grow the crops for her nutrition company Once Upon a Farm, which she co-founded.

She primarily grows pumpkins on the land, which she had posted several times on social media. She also grows blueberries, field peas, rye and native wildflowers, per The Oklahoman.

Garner has been open about sharing her family’s tougher experiences growing up, noting that her mom grew up really poor on this farm in Oklahoma.” She also shared that her family "always cooked with pumpkin growing up because canned pumpkin is inexpensive."

She said that her mom was happy to see her childhood home being utilized, and did what she could to support her daughter with the company.

“Of anything I’ve ever done, this means the most to my mom — that her farm is being brought back to life, and it’s growing things for babies. It’s just the coolest,” Garner said.

