Jennifer Garner Leads Round of '99 Bottles of Beer' While Stuck in Elevator at Comic-Con San Diego

"I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone," Garner said in an Instagram video chronicling her ordeal

Jennifer Garner/Instagram Jennifer Garner

Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters now.

Jennifer Garner needed a hero during her first visit to Comic-Con San Diego.

The 52-year-old actress, who reprised her role as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, was at the convention on Saturday, July 27, to promote the action movie and sit on a panel with her costars.

However, as seen in a series of videos chronicling the mishap shared on her Instagram, she was delayed a bit when she got stuck in an elevator with several other people at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego in California.

Garner posted a series of seven videos capturing moments in time while she was stuck, each with a timestamp in the righthand corner. First responders finally arrived on the scene after an hour and 12 minutes, per the post.

"Hey guys, um, we're suck on this elevator," Garner began in a clip from two minutes into the ordeal.

"I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone," she continued, adding that she would look for stairs in the future. "Thanks for having us here. My first Comic-Con."

At 11 minutes in, the Family Switch star, who was wearing a floral top and jeans, said: "It's toasty, I'm sphitzy, I need to blot."

"Don't cut the blue wire is what we're hearing," she joked to the camera.

In the next video slide, Garner was sitting on the elevator floor because she said she heard on Brooklyn Nine-Nine or The Office that it's what someone is "supposed to do" when stuck in an elevator.

By 41.5 minutes in, the Juno actress was leading her group in a round of the popular song "99 Bottles of Beer." (There was an elevator attendant, a man in a suit and people from her team off-camera, but no one else was singing.)

Jennifer Garner/Instagram Jennifer Garner sings in the elevator

"We're 45 minutes in. We're calling 9-1-1," Garner whispered to the camera in the fifth clip, which panned to people with their cell phones out.

"I thought we were in Vegas," she whispered when someone said they were in San Diego.

An hour into the journey, the elevator began beeping, lights went on, and Garner started singing Madonna's hit "Like a Prayer."

Jennifer Garner/Instagram Jennifer Garner's reaction to seeing a first responder

Garner's eyes went wide with excitement at 1 hour and 12 minutes into the saga when she realized first responders had arrived and everyone started cheering.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Jennifer Garner

The mother of three reprised the role of her Marvel character Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine nearly 20 years after she starred in Elektra in 2005.

She first played the heroine in 2003's Daredevil opposite her ex-husband Ben Affleck, whom she jokes about in the new film.

Read the original article on People.