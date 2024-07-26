Jennifer Garner Makes a Stinging Ben Affleck Joke in Deadpool & Wolverine
Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck previously played Marvel heroes Elektra and Daredevil together on the big screen
Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck previously played Marvel heroes Elektra and Daredevil together on the big screen
The friendship between the actresses who played Natalie, Tootie, Blair and Jo on '80s TV has been rocked, according to Mindy Cohn.
Yeah, this is why I'd never mess with a manager of a Dunkin'.
"Now I know what every parent went through in 2008. And I’m sorry!"
Prince Harry has revealed the terrifying reason he won't bring his wife the Duchess of Sussex, to the UK, in a shocking new interview. Find out more here...
Rita Ora just made a case for latex lingerie while performing to 50 thousand people. See photos
Laura Dern appeared on a recent episode of Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson’s “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast (via People) and remembered being forced to drop out of UCLA film school after she won the role of Sandy Williams in David Lynch’s 1986 masterpiece “Blue Velvet.” While Dern had already appeared in films such …
The Only Murders in The Building star shared a series of stylish vacation snaps on Instagram
"That's not comfortable," the Deadpool actor said of his pose when he won the title in 2017
"Not me," Joy Behar said.
Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the pop star is 'secretly engaged' to her partner Travis Kelce after her latest performance at the 'Eras' tour.
The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer filed for divorce from Firerose in June after seven months of marriage
Blake Lively had the perfect response to Taylor Swift's joke about Ryan Reynolds being her “godkids' sperm donor.”
"When Blake and I catch up at the end of the day and she says what did you do, I’ll say I spent my whole day trying to get into a throuple..."
The Euphoria star shared a series of snaps from her European trip on Instagram
BGT judge Amanda Holden looked flawless as she holidayed with her mini-me daughters Lexi and Hollie. Take a look inside their lavish Greek getaway…
"It's been a dream come true," said the Piano Man at the historic performance, which included appearances by Axl Rose and Jimmy Fallon
The 'Big Bang Theory' alum and her partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed 15-month-old Matilda together in March 2023
The royal was mingling with a crowd in Greenland when the accident occurred and caused her to stumble
Josh Hartnett revealed during an interview on “The Tonight Show” (via Entertainment Weekly) that Matt Damon advised him on the set of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” not to gain any weight for his role. The only problem is that Hartnett had already packed on the pounds to play Nobel Prize-winning nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence. Damon starred …
"Yes, they hold a lot of information in less space, but I want to read a menu on something larger than a phone screen."