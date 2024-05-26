Jennifer Garner Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Her Daughter's Graduation

High school graduation is a bittersweet moment for any parent, particularly when your graduate is the first to leave the nest. Those 18 year seem to go by in a flash, and even seemingly untouchable talents like Jennifer Garner are affected by this bittersweet milestone.

Jennifer Garner shared exactly what she's feeling in this season as her oldest daughter Violet's graduates high school and prepares to head off to college. She shares her daughter Violet, 18, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, along with their two other children: Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣)," Jennifer wrote under a carousel of teary eyed photos and a video of crying mid-flight and saying, "How are we going to make it? What are we gonna do?"

Fans and fellow moms, both famous and not, chimed in to offer Jennifer support in the comments.

"It's a deep, searing pain/joy/grief/pride/mourning!!! 😊 Congratulations!," said The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, a mother of five high school graduates herself. "Sending you love!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Ina Garten wrote.

"I’m sooooo with you ❤️🩹," Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in. "Oh honey... I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs," Reese Witherspoon offered.

"I cried for three weeks when my oldest left for college. He was one hour away," "It is SO hard!!!! Why aren’t people making us casseroles???" and "You are so real ❤️," fans commented.

It seems even A-list moms go through some of the same struggles as everyone else. Leave it to Jennifer to keep it real! Congratulations, Violet!

