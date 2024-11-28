Jennifer Garner Mourns Loss Of Her Beloved Dog Birdie The Day Before Thanksgiving

Jennifer Garner shared the sad news on Wednesday that her beloved dog — and sometimes Pretend Cooking Show co-star — Birdie had died.

‘It is hard to know how to write this— it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing.”

Birdie appeared not just on the Pretend Cooking Show, but was also seen on Garner’s social feeds. In June, the actress posted a video of Birdie nailing the “Hands In” social media trend on the first try.

“Birdie let us know on Thursday that she wasn’t feeling herself (a renowned foodie, Birdie never missed a meal). We were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life,” Garner posted on Instagram Wednesday of the nine-year-old golden retriever.

“The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog. Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show, and knew just how to give people what they needed (as evidenced by her happy days as a dog therapy team with Mo).”

Garner’s daughter Violet — with Ben Affleck — is at Yale.

The actress ended with: “She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl. It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie.”

