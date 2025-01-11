Jennifer Garner mourns tragic death of friend in California wildfires

Jennifer Garner has spoken about losing a friend in the wildfires currently affecting California.

The Juno actor, 52, was seen volunteering alongside José Andrés, founder of the nonprofit organisation World Central Kitchen, in an effort to feed those who had been evacuated from the Pacific Palisades area due to the fires.

Speaking to MSNBC, Garner spoke about the death of a friend from her local church, describing it as “really tender”.

“I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender so I don’t feel like we should talk about her yet,” the visibly emotional actor said. “I did lose a friend who did not get out in time.”

Garner has lived around the Palisades area, a popular location for celebrity homes, for 25 years.

Speaking to the news network, Garner explained that she was volunteering because she “wanted to get our hands into working, somehow, to be helpful”.

“My heart bleeds for my friends,” she continued. “I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can – without even [thinking] – I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes.

“I feel almost guilty walking through my house. You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?”

Garner also praised World Central Kitchen, the organisation that provides meals to victims of humanitarian, climate and community crises.

“It is an incredible thing to watch,” she said. “World Central Kitchen and Chef José just come in and… ‘We’ve got you. We’ve got this handled. Don’t worry.’”

The catastrophic wildfires have resulted in over 70,000 people being evacuated from their homes, with a state of emergency declared in the city.

A number of celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, and Cary Elwes, have seen their homes destroyed by the fires.

In a joint statement with his wife, Janice, Crystal, the star of When Harry Met Sally said: “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here.

“Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this.”