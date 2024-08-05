Jennifer Garner Shares How She Got ‘Marvel Fit’ with Intense Workouts for “Deadpool & Wolverine”

The 52-year-old actress reprised her role of Elektra in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' after nearly 20 years

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner is sharing how she got back in Marvel shape to reprise her role of Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine.

On August 5, the 52-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram showing off the intense workouts she did in order to step back into the role after nearly 20 years. She also shared the moment Reynolds and director Shawn Levy approached her with the idea for Elektra to make an appearance in the sequel, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

“We were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes — there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two,” she explained. “Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit. 🥷🏻👵🏼”

In the clip, Garner is lifting weights, swimming, running, boxing, doing trampoline work, balancing exercises and practicing with the sais.

“As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout,” she wrote. “Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton’s @becsgentry. 💃🏻🏋🏻‍♀️🥊🏃🏻‍♀️🏊🏻‍♀️ We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies.”

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did,” she continued. “They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list. Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together — truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does. ⚔️♥️”

Last summer, reports broke that Garner would reprise the role almost 20 years later in Deadpool & Wolverine. Garner first played the role of the Marvel comic book character back in 2003's Daredevil opposite Ben Affleck. She later got her own standalone Elektra movie in 2005.

In the comments of her workout video, fans and fellow stars praised how hardcore Garner’s fitness transformation was, including messages from Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria,

“You are such a f—ing badass,” Olivia Wilde said while Jurnee Smollett-Bell wrote, “BEAST MODE 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld added, “You crushed it!!!”

Garner’s fitness coach Beth Nicely also said, “You are the REAL DEAL @jennifer.garner ⭐️ A true inspiration. Training you is the absolute BEST. I’m so proud of you!!!”



