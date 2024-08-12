Jennifer Hudson's Son David Looks All Grown Up as She Shares Rare Photo of Him on His 15th Birthday

"I can not believe that I got a 15 year old" the EGOT winner wrote on Instagram celebrating her son

Jennifer Hudson/Instagram Jennifer Hudson and son David.

Jennifer Hudson is showering her son with love on his birthday.

The EGOT winner, 42, shared a rare photo of her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., on Saturday, Aug. 10, marking his 15th birthday.

"Team Jhud, can yal help wish my kid @d.o.j10 a very happy blest 15th birthday!" she began her caption. "I can not believe that I got a 15 year old ! God is good ! Happy Birthday , my baby!!!!"

Hudson, who has kept her son mostly out of the spotlight during his childhood, shares son David with her ex-fiancé, former WWE Star David Otunga.

Ahead of David's birthday, the mother-son duo attended a Chicago White Sox game, where Hudson threw out the first pitch on Friday, Aug. 9. The Chicago native's appearance celebrated the return of her talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show, which comes back this fall.

She and David also snapped a fun photo with the White Sox mascot, Southpaw.

Though the Dreamgirls actress doesn't frequently about David, she does celebrate major life moments, such as birthdays and graduations.

For his 13th birthday, Hudson celebrated her son with a race car-themed party at an indoor speedway in 2022. "I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!!"



Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com Jennifer Hudson and her son David.

When David was born in 2009, Hudson told PEOPLE about how even at one month old, he was already interested in music.

"He seems like he's very interested in music already. The other night he was having a fit screaming, and someone turns on the music and he just stops and calmed down. And I was exactly the same way as a baby," she said at the time.

Hudson also joked that when her son cried, she would try to harmonize with him.

