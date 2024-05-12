Jennifer Lawrence Attends GLAAD Awards in Plunging Black Dress

On Saturday, Jennifer Lawrence attended the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in an Alaïa dress with a plunging neckline and high thigh slit. She accessorized with Anita Ko and Jennifer Meyer jewelry while carrying a small black clutch and wearing black sandal heels.

The No Hard Feelings actress wore her hair down in glamorous blonde waves, pushed to the side to show her sparkling gold earrings. She had on a natural makeup palette with pale pink lipstick and dark eyelashes.

In November of last year, Lawrence spoke with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine and discussed getting older in the public eye and the assumptions people have made about her, particularly since starting to work with makeup artist Hung Vanngo.



“It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” she said.

She continued, “I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.’ Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”

Jenner shared her own experience, saying it’s “amazing what makeup can do.”

“I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me,” Jenner explained. “I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like,‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?’”

