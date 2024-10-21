Jennifer Lawrence is becoming a mom of two: “It feels like the perfect timing for her”

The No Hard Feelings star, 34, announced on October 20 that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, 40, are expecting their second child, following the birth of their son, Cy, in February 2022.

This week, a source shared exclusively with PEOPLE that Lawrence is “thrilled to be pregnant again.”

“She loves being a mom,” the insider reveals. “She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives.”

Jennifer and Cooke, who tied the knot in October 2019, are said to be in a great place in their relationship.

“She’s very happy with Cooke,” the source added. “They are great together. He’s super chill, and it rubs off on her.”

“Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney,” Vogue wrote in an Instagram caption, confirming the happy news with Lawrence’s representatives.

In a conversation with Cameron Diaz in Interview Magazine from June 2023, Lawrence discussed how having her son changed her perspective on paparazzi.

“I do my best,” she responded when asked about protecting her son. “I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, ‘How the f— am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?'”

“Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else,” she explained. “So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him.”

Lawrence continued, “So it’s actually done the opposite, where I’ve gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed because I don’t have a choice. You just have to accept it, take a deep breath and walk. I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

The announcement of Lawrence’s pregnancy with her second baby came through her rep on October 20, just hours after she was spotted with a baby bump while out to dinner in Los Angeles, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

This latest outing coincided with her and Cooke Maroney’s fifth wedding anniversary. The couple, who married in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2019, already share their 2-year-old son, Cy.

Reflecting on motherhood, she once shared, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss.”

Lawrence has also opened up about the complexities of raising a child as a celebrity parent.

“Of course, I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends,” she told Diaz in their 2023 interview. “But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them.”

She added, “The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness. I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes.”