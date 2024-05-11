Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Plunging Black Gown at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards

The Oscar winner arrived at the GLAAD Media Awards in a showstopping ensemble

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards!

On Saturday, May 11, the Oscar winner arrived at the New York celebration in a showstopping plunging black gown.

Lawrence, 33, accessorized her look with a black clutch purse as she posed for solo photographs on the red carpet, as well as some with Orville Peck, who was being honored at the annual event.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Jennifer Lawrence

Prior to her appearance at the May 11 celebration, Lawrence modeled a custom Dior Haute Couture ensemble at the 2024 Oscars in March.

Her chic look was comprised of a black strapless gown and shawl featuring a distinctive polka-dot print.

She paired the elegant look with a simple but stunning string of sparkling jewels of different shapes around her neck and wrist, by Swarovski Created Diamonds.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

A month before her return to the Oscars — she last attended in 2018 — she made an appearance Dior's show during Paris Fashion Week. In the front row, she wore a sexy take on the three-piece suit: a tight-fitting waistcoat, boxy blazer and ankle-length pants — all in charcoal gray.

The No Hard Feelings actress completed the look with pointy-toe heels, sunglasses and a Lady Dior bag.



Arnold Jerocki/Getty Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

Along with her recent collaborations with Dior, the Hunger Games star has spoken candidly about aging in the public eye. In a conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine in November 2023, the Silver Linings Playbook actress shared how her experience with makeup has changed as she's grown older.

"It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," she said.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Jennifer Lawrence attends Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, 'I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up,'" Lawrence said.

