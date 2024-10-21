Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child

A representative for The Hunger Games actress confirmed to Vogue on Sunday that she and her art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney are preparing to become parents of two.Lawrence, 34, sparked pregnancy speculation on Saturday night when she was photographed going to dinner with Maroney, 40, in Los Angeles. She wore a white T-shirt, a low-waisted black skirt and a red sweater tied around her shoulders and many fans questioned if she had a bump. The Oscar-winning actress began dating Maroney in 2018 and they got married at the Belcourt mansion in Rhode Island in October the following year.