Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Second Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple welcomed their son Cy in February 2022. The news was announced in a Vogue story shared on Sunday, Oct. 20.

“Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney,” a post on Instagram read.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Lawrence talked about becoming a mother, saying, “I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”

Lawrence and her art gallerist husband were married in 2019 in Rhode Island surrounded by friends and family, with a guest list that included Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Olsen, Adele, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, and Cameron Diaz.

In a 2021 Vanity Fair interview, Lawrence shared a bit about their relationship with Maroney and how he encourages her to live a normal life.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she said. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

In 2023, Lawrence said in Interview Magazine that her relationship to fame was changed by having a child. When asked how she tries to protect her son, Lawrence replied, “I do my best.”

She continued, “I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, ‘How the fuck am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?’ Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him.”

Lawrence added, “So it’s actually done the opposite, where I’ve gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed because I don’t have a choice. You just have to accept it, take a deep breath and walk. I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

