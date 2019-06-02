Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, and Emily Ratajkowski Bonded in New Jersey Over Champagne

If you live in New York, there is perhaps no greater signifier of the start of summer than the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic. Held every year on the first Saturday in June, the boozy polo match brings out celebrities and polo fans alike to—gasp—New Jersey for an afternoon of horse play and champagne. This year, the VIP set included Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Emily Ratajkowski, and Julianne Moore, who had the privilege of throwing out the game's first ball. Also this week, Big Little Lies held its star-studded premiere in New York City, complete with a Meryl Streep appearance. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.

Originally Appeared on W

