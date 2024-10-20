Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant! Oscar Winner Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Cooke Maroney

The actress revealed the news via a 'Vogue' Instagram post on Sunday, Oct. 20

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence's family is growing!

The No Hard Feelings actress, 34, and husband Cooke Maroney, 40, are expecting their second baby, sharing the news via a Vogue Instagram post and article on Sunday, Oct. 20.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the magazine wrote in the caption of the post, adding that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the happy news to the outlet.

Representatives for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple are already parents to son Cy, 2, who they welcomed in February 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Related: Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have to Work on It'

In an interview with Interview Magazine in June 2023, Lawrence talked with actress Cameron Diaz, 51, about how having her son influenced her feelings towards paparazzi.

"I do my best," she answered when Diaz asked about how she protects her son. "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, 'How the f--- am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?'"

"Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else," Lawrence explained. "So if he feels that I'm anxious before I leave the house, or I'm angry when we're outside, that's going to impact him."

"So it's actually done the opposite, where I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed because I don't have a choice."

"You just have to accept it, take a deep breath and walk. I don't want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have," she concluded.

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

Elsewhere in the chat, Lawrence praised her husband, saying that the art dealer, 39, is "the greatest father in the entire world.

“So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt," she added.

The Hunger Games star further detailed the difficulties of raising a child while working in Hollywood, explaining that she became more selecting in choosing her projects after welcoming Cy in 2022.

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” Lawrence said at the time. “It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.