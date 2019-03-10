Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged

After two years of the best red-carpet couple photos (and plenty of footage of Alex Rodriguez being just as mesmerized by Jennifer Lopez as the rest of us), the couple announced their engagement on Saturday night.

Rodriguez first shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the two holding hands, along with the massive emerald-cut ring on J.Lo's finger. "She said yes ♥️," he captioned the shot.

Lopez posted the same photo on her Instagram account, accompanied by eight hearts as the caption.

While we don't know too much about the engagement story yet (seriously, guys, we need details here), we do know that the two are currently on vacation together in the Bahamas, according to People. And just yesterday Lopez was posting photos from the beach—shot by A-Rod because, obviously—in which the two were enjoying some downtime on the surf and sand.

Rodriguez also teased his proposal on Instagram stories the day before the engagement with an enlightening quote. It read: "A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."

Shortly after the couple posted their respective ring shots, the stans on Twitter came in hot with the reactions. To put it mildly, we're all Hunter's wife.

The couple have been dating since 2017. In fact, they just celebrated their two-year anniversary on February 3, which J.Lo discussed on the Ellen show last month. The host even gifted J.Lo a massive clock with A-Rod’s face on it during her appearance. “It’s basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose—or you should propose," DeGeneres said. Consider the memo received.

On Ellen Lopez also talked about the couple's much-headlined Valentine's Day, when, in related news, another timepiece was gifted: The singer gave the former baseball star a blue and silver Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph watch, which reportedly cost a whopping $24,000.

We're just so happy he can finally be an official Instagram husband. You know the photos from that wedding are going to be unreal. Congrats to the happy couple!