Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'affectionate' weekend reunion prompts questions around divorce. Here's what's going on.

Back on? Not so fast! What insiders are saying about J.Lo and Affleck's surprising lunch outing.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited for lunch in L.A. What does it mean? (Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together?

On Saturday, Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, were photographed having lunch with their kids. It's the first time the exes have been seen together since the Unstoppable star filed for divorce on Aug. 20. Despite paparazzi photos depicting what appeared to be a tense meetup between the pair, Page Six claimed Affleck and Lopez were "holding hands and kissing" inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

While one source tells Yahoo Entertainment the superstars "seemed affectionate" at times while dining at the Polo Lounge, nothing has changed with their relationship status. The divorce is still happening, and if anything, this outing was a good first step in their attempt at "conscious uncoupling" after spending the summer apart. (And having a PR showdown play out in the press.)

Reps for Lopez and Affleck didn't respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Also on hand for the lunch were Affleck's youngest kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, and Lopez's 16-year-old twins Max and Emme. The blended family grew close when Bennifer rekindled their relationship in 2021 and People reports the get-together was for their children.

"They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out," a source told People. "The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes [Lopez] happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority."

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has issued a statement or spoken out about their decision to split. The only clue we have as to when things went south is in the singer's divorce filing as she lists their date of separation as April 26. Although the actor was linked to Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy in the wake of their breakup, a rep for Affleck told Yahoo the "rumors are not true."

As Affleck and Lopez continue to deal with the financial details of their divorce, they are tied up together professionally at least for the near future.

Lopez's new film Unstoppable was produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's company Artists Equity and the film looks to be an early awards contender. Affleck sat out the movie's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month with Damon attending on their behalf. Artists Equity is also a producer on Lopez's highly anticipated film Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which wrapped in June.

"[Jennifer's] so over all the attention on her personal life," a source claimed to People. Promoting Unstoppable at TIFF apparently helped the singer through this challenging time. "She was excited to focus on work again."

The insider added, "She seems much happier than a few weeks ago. She continues to look for a new home for her and the kids. She's taking her time."