Jennifer Lopez appears 'Unstoppable' in glam press tour looks: See the photos

Jennifer Lopez is looking "unstoppable" as she promotes her newest film.

Over the past two months, the multi-hyphenate entertainer has been rocking show-stopping fashion at movie premieres for the William Goldenberg-directed "Unstoppable" in Toronto, Los Angeles and London. The sports drama, based on the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, is Lopez's first feature film to be released after she filed to divorce Ben Affleck in August. Affleck is also one of the film's producers.

Lopez kicked off the biopic's September debut at the Toronto International Film Festival with a disco ball-like silver Tamara Ralph dress that had one daring feature: completely open sides that were tied together with several velvet bows. This look sent quite the message as it was her first public appearance since her divorce.

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto on Sept. 6, 2024.

In the biopic, she plays Judy Robles, a real-life mother who encouraged son Anthony to persevere in the sport despite obstacles he faced due to having one leg. Lopez, who said in a recent interview that she's "been taking time off" work in light of experiencing "the hardest time of my life," has discussed how fulfilling it was to act in "Unstoppable."

"For me, it was just a full, beautiful character to play, and I really enjoyed kind of losing myself and … I didn't want anybody to see me in it. I wanted them to see Judy in it," said Lopez during a Q&A at the film's London screening on Tuesday, according to The London Standard.

She endeavored to "not just play the mom who the kids knew, but to play the woman who raised these children and where she found her own strength and her own struggles, and was able to put that and make sure her children … benefited from her life experience, as opposed to being brought down by the things that she was struggling with," Lopez reportedly said at the event.

See all the looks JLo has worn so far as she promotes "Unstoppable," which will have a wide release on Amazon Prime Video in January.

JLo steps out in winter-themed coat, turtleneck dress

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Unstoppable" U.K. Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Nov. 5, 2024.

With Halloween having come and gone, Lopez appeared ready to welcome the upcoming winter holidays. She stepped out at London's Cineworld Leicester Square on Tuesday in an all-white look from Magda Butrym's fall 2024 collection.

Though the turtleneck top gave the midi dress a bundled-up look, it was offset by a halter neck that left her shoulders exposed.

As for whether it was actually chilly enough to warrant an alpaca wool jacket, the weather in London reportedly hovered between the mid-40s to low 50s.

JLo dresses down for Los Angeles 'Unstoppable' event

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Unstoppable" photo call during the 2024 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2024.

At an Oct. 26 photo call in Los Angeles during the American Film Institute's AFI Fest, Lopez ditched the glitz and glam for an outfit that somehow felt reminiscent of Emily Blunt's "Jungle Cruise" character (Dr. Lily Houghton).

The "Hustlers" star paired an oversized cream jacket with a low-cut, long-sleeved top and pink belted micro miniskirt from No. 21's resort 2025 collection. She topped off the look with sky-high nude platform heels from Gucci.

AFI Fest hosted a screening and Q&A with "Unstoppable" stars Jharrel Jerome and Lopez as well as the film's real-life subjects Anthony and Judy Robles.

"I felt like I was signing on to do a small part in a very important story about Anthony Robles. And then I realized how big a part (Judy) was while I was in it and while I got to know them and their relationship, but I didn't even know it fully until I saw the film all together," Lopez said at the event.

Judy Robles being vulnerable about her "many deep feelings" while speaking with Lopez helped the actress "do an amazing job" in portraying her, Lopez said.

Lopez has received generally positive reviews for playing Judy Robles. "Lopez sinks into the character here with a layered performance," The Hollywood Reporter's review notes, while Variety called this "the fullest screen performance she has ever given."

Meanwhile, a critic at Entertainment Weekly believed Lopez "overacts many of her scenes."

