Jennifer Lopez attends own premiere solo amid reports of split from Ben Affleck

The diva walked the red carpet in Los Angeles for her new Netflix movie, Atlas, completely unaccompanied on Monday. Onlookers noted Jennifer, 54, was wearing her wedding ring, however, there was no explanation offered for 51-year-old Ben's absence. Speculation has swirled about the couple's relationship status this month, with several outlets reporting the pair had been living separately. An unnamed source told People, "There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years. This is a great love story."