Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘moving forward’ with divorce despite friendly brunch outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly going ahead with their divorce despite recently being seen eating brunch together with their children.

On Saturday, September 14, the former couple was at the Beverly Hills Hotel with Affleck’s children, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, as well as Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, 16. Violet was not in attendance because she was on the East Coast attending Yale University. The blended family spending time together comes one month after the “Let’s Get Loud” singer filed for divorce from Affleck.

Despite the family outing, a source has clarified that they are still “moving forward with the divorce,” according to People, and are “working out financial details amicably.”

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” the source added. “The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes [Lopez] happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.”

Last month Lopez filed for divorce in LA County Superior Court listing the couple’s date of separation as April 26. The estranged couple does not have a prenuptial agreement in place, which means earnings from the past two years could be considered community property during the divorce proceedings.

Shortly after filing for divorce, the Hustlers star also filed to remove Affleck from her name and restore it to “Jennifer Lynn Lopez.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August (Getty Images)

Recently, the “On The Floor” singer appeared to show that she had removed her “commitment” tattoo, which she got with Affleck. In an Instagram post shared on Valentine’s Day 2023, the “On The Floor” singer shared that she had got an infinity symbol on her ribcage with an arrow running through it, as well as their first names written within the symbol’s loops. Meanwhile, Affleck got a pair of crossed arrows and the letters B and J.

“Commitment,” Lopez captioned the post at the time. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

However, at the Toronto International Film Festival this month, Lopez was wearing a sparkling silver gown with black bows that exposed her ribcage and revealed that the tattoo now appeared to be gone. At another point during the festival, the Atlas actress was seen holding hands with Matt Damon.

The two of them were there to promote the movie Unstoppable, which stars Lopez, while Damon and Affleck are producers. While at an afterparty, photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the singer and Saving Private Ryan actor deep in conversation as Lopez took his hand.

Lopez and Damon continued speaking to each other for 20 minutes before being joined by Damon’s wife, Luciana Damon, and another actor in the film, Don Cheadle, according to People.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged to each other in September 2003 before calling off the wedding in January 2004 and marrying other people – Affleck with actor Jennifer Garner and Lopez with salsa singer Marc Anthony – and having children of their own. They re-kindled their relationship in 2021 and announced their engagement one year later.

They were married in July 2022, having one small ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a larger second one in August 2022 in Georgia. Lopez filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their traditional wedding ceremony.