Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Are Still Hanging Out Amid Divorce Rumors

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

The Bennifer divorce rumors haven't slowed down a bit, so perhaps you'd be surprised to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are still hanging out. Well, in the words of Cher Horowitz's father from Clueless, you divorce wives, not children.

On August 11, per Page Six, Lopez spent the day shopping with Affleck's son Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. JLo was dressed down for the occasion, wearing a white linen jumpsuit and sneakers, and the pair were seen perusing Neiman Marcus arm-in-arm. After the step-mother-step-son outing, Lopez was spotted visiting Affleck's rental home in Los Angeles. And on the same day, Affleck's daughter Violet was photographed wearing a dress that definitely looks like it was borrowed from Lopez's own closet.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 23th, 2022 Pierre Suu

According to an inside source speaking to People, Lopez is trying to spend as much time as she can with Affleck and Garner's kids before the school year starts up again. “[Lopez] wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college,” the source explained. “Just because she's not with Ben, doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids have always been a priority for the couple. In January 2023, Lopez described the “emotional” process of moving their blended family into one household. “We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it’s been like a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time, like, all your dreams coming true,” she told Today.

But even if they're no longer living under one roof, that doesn't mean they're not still family.

Originally Appeared on Glamour