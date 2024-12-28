Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up in Cozy Fur Coat to Attend Concert in Aspen Ahead of the New Year — See Her Look!

The singer wore a western-style hat and a full-length fur coat as she stepped out to a Chainsmokers concert on Friday night, Dec. 27

Jennifer Lopez is keeping warm in style!

The singer, 55, has been spending time in snowy Aspen, Colo., since Christmas and was spotted attending a Chainsmokers concert following a dinner outing with friends on Friday night, Dec. 27.

Lopez dressed to impress in a cozy, full-length fur coat and a black, western-style hat as she attended the music event at Belly Up Aspen. She carried a small black Chanel purse.

The Grammy nominee was reportedly accompanied by close friend and vocal coach Stevie Mackey, who wore his own full-length fur coat along with a scarf.

Lopez isn’t the only A-list star spending the end of 2024 in Aspen. Among the many celebrities who have been spotted hanging out in the holiday hotspot just days ahead of New Year's Eve are Kevin Costner, Kate Hudson, Mariah Carey, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Kyle Richards, Justin Bieber, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Nicky Hilton.

BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez wears a full-length fur coat and black cowboy hat in Aspen, Colo., on Dec. 27, 2024

Related: Jennifer Lopez Sports Comfy Chic Look Next to Her Tree as She Celebrates Christmas Eve

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lopez's stylish night out comes after she spent a white Christmas surrounded by her family. To mark the holiday on Wednesday, the actress shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram from her celebration with her child Emme, 16, sister Lynda, 53, and niece Lucie, 16.

This marked Lopez's first Christmas since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck back in August.

In one photo, the "Can't Get Enough" singer can be seen bundled up in a coat and fur boots as she sat on a bench with Emme and Lucie. The trio held hot beverages to keep them warm. Another selfie shows Lopez and her sister posing together outside in their fur coats and sunglasses.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Says Being a Mom Who Puts Her 'Best Foot Forward' Doesn't Stop Her from Being a 'Human Being Who Struggles'

ADVERTISEMENT

Other snaps feature Emme and Lucie wearing matching Christmas pajamas as they gathered around a Christmas tree to open presents. Lynda can also be seen wearing the same flannel PJ set in one final photo.

Lopez also included a video showing the view out a window as it lightly snowed outside. The Marry Me star captioned the post simply, "❄️☃️❄️."

Read the original article on People