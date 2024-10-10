Jennifer Lopez 'can't wait' to get back onstage after scrapping tour

In June, the superstar announced that she had decided to call off all 30 dates of her North America trek, titled This Is Me... Live. But during a conversation with Nikki Glaser for the fall 2024 issue of Interview magazine, Jennifer claimed she plans to get back into performing soon. "I can't wait to get back out there. I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers.”