Jennifer Lopez Decks the Halls in Eye-Popping Cutout Gown with Daringly Low Back: ‘Believe in Yourself

A video of Lopez strutting in the dress — which the star posted on Instagram on Dec. 8 — amassed more than 150,000 likes in just 30 minutes

Jennifer Lopez is already slaying her holiday style.

In a video shared on her Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 8, the “Get Right” singer, 55, can be seen strutting down a hallway in a sultry black sequin cutout gown. Lopez then turns a corner to reveal that the glittery dress is entirely backless.

She ends the clip with a cheeky turn of her head and a subtle smile — all to the sound of Brandon O'Neal's trendy “Believe in Yourself” audio.

Lopez completed the look with black open-toe heels, a matching clutch and dangling diamond earrings. She captioned her post — which received more than 150,000 likes in 30 minutes — “Believe in yourself 🎄🌟.”

Commenters were quick to show their love for Lopez's glam look.

“EATING us all UP on this Sunday 🔥❤️,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Show them how it’s done. What a SERVE! 🔥.”

“Wowwww you look amazing queen. I gasped so loud when I saw this 👏👑,” another commented.

Later on Sunday, Lopez shared a follow-up Instagram post featuring more photos of herself in the black dress — including two shots where she is standing by a stove and cooking. "MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack. 🍝," she wrote in the caption.

The This Is Me… Now star has been on a glitz-and-glam style streak in recent weeks. She attended the 2024 IndieWire Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 5, wearing a glittery sheer gown with long sleeves, which she accessorized with a pair of silver drop earrings. Her hair was styled in loose waves.



Rich Polk/IndieWire via Getty Jennifer Lopez attends IndieWire Honors 2024 at Citizen News on Dec. 5, 2024 in Los Angeles

The star also opted for sparkles on Nov. 17 while attending the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. She wore a Zuhair Murad FW24 Couture dress which featured a sheer, intricately beaded portion down the middle and a black cape-like detail. She paired the look with a Tyler Ellis clutch.



Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on Nov. 17

Lopez’s recent stylish outings come in the wake of her split from Ben Affleck. The Unstoppable star filed for divorce from the Air actor, 52, on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage.

As the pair move on separately, a source told PEOPLE that Lopez is currently “focused on her own life,” adding, “She has had a rough year but is doing well. She's ready for Christmas and to start the new year fresh.”

When it comes to her career, Lopez has been garnering major buzz for her role in the sports biopic Unstoppable, in which she portrays Judy Robles, the mother of wrestling champion Anthony Robles, a man born with one leg.

The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, had a limited theatrical release on Dec. 6. It will be released on Prime Video on Jan. 16, 2025.

