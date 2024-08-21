Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck following months of speculation that the couple’s marriage was on the brink of coming to an end.

The superstar singer and actress filed the papers Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court herself, without an attorney present, TMZ reported.

The filing comes on the two-year anniversary of a large reception the two held in Georgia after tying the knot Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

The two were previously engaged in the early 2000s before calling off that wedding. They reunited in 2021 and wed the following year.

According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, the divorce filing lists the date of separation as April 26, 2024, despite insiders in May claiming the pair were not planning to go their separate ways.

The couple reportedly did not have a prenup agreement in place, meaning any earnings they have made from acting, producing and other ventures would be considered community property. The two have reportedly been attempting to hash out a settlement for several months.

Their marital home in Beverly Hills is currently up for sale, while Affleck has already bought a new home in the Pacific Palisades — which closed escrow on J.Lo’s 55th birthday. He officially moved out of their shared home in late June.

News of the divorce comes after the estranged duo spent most of the month of July on opposite coasts, including on their second wedding anniversary. Despite the distance, they had both been seen wearing their wedding rings up until recently.

Last week, the two reunited — albeit briefly — when Lopez made an appearance at Affleck’s intimate 52nd birthday party at his home. She then went about her day, going out with girlfriends and attending the Bruno Mars concert in Inglewood.

