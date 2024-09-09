Jennifer Lopez Is Giving Major ’90s Bombshell Energy With This Slo-Mo Spritz

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

You know the ‘90s movie trope where the bombshell love interest emerges from the swimming pool in slow-motion? Well, Jennifer Lopez just perfected that very seductive slo-mo energy and vibe in her most recent video—but instead of getting out of a pool, Lopez was getting ready to wear a revenge dress on the red-carpet.

More specifically, the 55-year-old was getting glammed in preparation for the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which she was attending in support of her now ex-husband, Ben Affleck's, forthcoming film Unstoppable. Awkward…(though no; Affleck was not in attendance.)

While we already saw the aforementioned revenge dress Lopez wore on the red-carpet, Jennifer Lopez has since given fans a behind-the-scenes look at what I'm calling her revenge glam session on Instagram.

2024 Toronto International Film Festival -"Unstoppable" Premiere Michael Buckner/Getty Images

In the clip, which J.Lo and her eponymous beauty brand posted to both Instagram and TikTok, J.Lo films herself having her hair and makeup done to her song “Get Right.” (Wouldn't you do the same?) She then shares the self-proclaimed “finishing touches” she always uses to achieve her gorgeous glow.

While she specifically points to the J.Lo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster “for highlight" and J.Lo Beauty Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask (of which I'm also fan, FWIW), it's what Lopez does with the J.Lo Beauty Glow + Get It Hydrating Mist that really blew us away: About 15 seconds in, Lopez mists her face in slow motion, and it's so glamorously sultry it basically belongs in a romcom.

After seductively misting herself and sharing her must-have finishing touch products, J.Lo signs off with a laugh and tells the camera: “Glowy and go-ey!” Now that's some revenge glam I can get behind.

Danielle Sinay is the associate beauty editor at Glamour. Follow her on Instagram @daniellesinay.

Originally Appeared on Glamour