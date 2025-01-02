Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome Shine in Powerful New “Unstoppable” Trailer (Exclusive)

The Anthony Robles biopic ‘Unstoppable’ is streaming on Prime Video Jan. 16, after a special theatrical screening event on Jan. 8

Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome are inspiring moviegoers with Unstoppable, based on the incredible true story of wrestler Anthony Robles.

PEOPLE has an exclusive new trailer for the sports biopic, directed by William Goldenberg, which will be available to stream on Prime Video Jan. 16, following its Dec. 6 release in select theaters.

“I’m running out of time to be someone,” Jerome, 27, says in the trailer. The Emmy winner plays Arizona State University alum Anthony, who was born with one leg and worked to become a NCAA champion wrestler in 2011.

Unstoppable also stars Lopez, 55, as Anthony’s supportive mother Judy. She can be heard in the trailer encouraging her son to pursue his passion: “Wrestling is what you do, it's who you are,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Unstoppable Earns Standing Ovation in Toronto and Praise from Subject Anthony Robles: 'This Team Nailed It'

Ahead of the movie’s Jan. 16 streaming date, distributor Amazon MGM Studios is hosting a special event on Wednesday, Jan. 8: 175 sneak-peek screenings of Unstoppable in theaters around the U.S., each followed by a pre-taped Q&A with Anthony, Judy, Jerome, Lopez, Goldenberg and costar Don Cheadle.

Amazon MGM Studios Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez in 'Unstoppable'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adapted by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris and John Hindman from Anthony and Austin Murphy's memoir of the same name, Unstoppable counts among its producers Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Anthony himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former wrestler, 36, now works as a coach, commentator and motivational speaker after receiving a 2012 Medal of Courage, and he also joined the filmmaking process as a wrestling double for Jerome.

The movie premiered Sept. 6 at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Anthony told PEOPLE about “having faith” in the Unstoppable team’s depiction of his life story.

“With this amazing group of individuals, we knew we could trust them and we knew that the integrity of the story, the message of it, and my family would be safe with this group,” he said at the time.

Following its premiere, Lopez said she was “very moved” by the reaction to Unstoppable. “I felt myself very emotional," she said, particularly when it comes to the universality of the Robles family's inspirational story. "Everybody can relate to it."

Amazon MGM Studios 'Unstoppable'

Unstoppable, also starring Bobby Cannavale and Michael Peña, debuts on Prime Video Thursday, Jan. 16. For tickets and more information on the special Jan. 8 screenings, visit Amazon MGM’s screenings website.

Read the original article on People