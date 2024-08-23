Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Will Attend “Unstoppable” Toronto Premiere, Ben Affleck Will Be Absent: Source

Jennifer Lopez stars in 'Unstoppable,' produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity company

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Matt Damon; Ben Affleck; Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck won't cross paths at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival despite having their true sports drama world premiering at the event.

Sources tell PEOPLE that Lopez, 55, who has a supporting role in the film, plans to attend the September event in person, while Affleck, 52, one of the film's producers, will be absent from the festival's red carpet. His friend Matt Damon, 53, who also produced, will be present.

The drama, which also stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle, is produced by Artists Equity, the company co-founded by Affleck and Damon.

Lopez's appearance will come after she filed for divorce from Affleck after less than two years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as April 26.



Amazon MGM Studios Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez in "Unstoppable"

Affleck joined Lopez on the red carpet for her This Is Me...Now: A Love Story project in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, but then she attended the Met Gala alone on May 6. (At the time, Affleck's rep said his absence was planned and came down to a scheduling conflict as he filmed The Accountant 2 on the West Coast.)

Lopez later walked more red carpets solo as she rolled out her hit Netflix sci-fi film Atlas, including a premiere in L.A. on May 20.

Kevin Winter/Getty Jennifer Lopez on May 20, 2024

Affleck and his Artists Equity production banner are also behind Lopez's upcoming movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

In Unstoppable, Lopez plays the mother of Anthony Robles, a real-life wrestler who was born with one leg and eventually won a NCAA national championship in 2011. A description for the film on the official TIFF website teases, "At home, he contends with a mother going through some growing up of her own. Jennifer Lopez, too often underrated, is terrific here."

The film is directed by William Goldenberg, an editor who won an Oscar for his work on Affleck's 2012 movie Argo and also collaborated with Affleck on Air, Gone Baby Gone and Live By Night. Unstoppable premieres Sept. 6 in Toronto.



