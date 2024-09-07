Jennifer Lopez Poses with Matt Damon and “Unstoppable” Cast at TIFF While Ben Affleck Skips Premiere

Lopez and Damon were photographed alongside cast members Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, and Don Cheadle

Monica Schipper/Getty (L-R) Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon in Toronto on Sept. 6, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon stopped by the Unstoppable premiere, where one co-producer of their film was noticeably absent: Ben Affleck.

Despite Affleck and Damon’s new movie being produced by their production company, Artists Equity, Affleck, 52, did not attend the project's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Friday, Sept. 6.

Meanwhile, Unstoppable star Lopez, 55, and co-producer Damon, 53, supported the film together and were photographed alongside cast members Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, and Don Cheadle.

Cindy Ord/Getty Jennifer Lopez at TIFF on Sept. 6, 2024

In August, sources told PEOPLE that Lopez and Damon planned on attending the TIFF premiere, while Affleck would not be present.

Instead, Affleck was seen stepping out in Los Angeles on premiere day wearing a suit and sunglasses, seemingly on his way to work.

Their separate appearances follow Lopez’s recent divorce filing from Affleck on Aug. 20, and after less than two years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as April 26.

At TIFF, Lopez donned a sexy floor-length silver Tamara Ralph dress with high splits up both sides, tied together with oversized black velvet bows and revealing her daring and sultry side boob.

She paired the look with a matching metallic Judith Leiber clutch and Dolce and Gabbana platform high heels and Hassanzadeh jewelry.

Monica Schipper/Getty (L-R) Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon in Toronto on Sept. 6, 2024

Damon wore a light gray suit with a black button-down shirt underneath and a pair of black leather loafers.

Lopez and Damon were last photographed together alongside Affleck and Damon’s wife, Luciana, at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Unstoppable follows the real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a NCAA national championship in 2011 while competing for Arizona State University.

William Goldenberg — who previously worked with Affleck as an editor on 2023’s Air and 2012’s Argo — directed Unstoppable.

