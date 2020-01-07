Jennifer Lopez Praises Alex Rodriguez After the Golden Globes: 'My Biggest Supporter'

Jennifer Lopez is sending love to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

In a sweet Instagram post on Monday, one day after the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the Hustlers star shared a photo of the couple in the car on their way to the awards ceremony, where Lopez was nominated for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

“I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me,” she captioned the post. “I love riding thru life with you… my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho ♥️♥️♥️.”

Lopez, 50, also humorously added the hashtag “#alexappreciationpost.”

The adorable post came just hours after Rodriguez, 44, shared his own sweet note to Lopez after the actress ended up losing the Golden Globe award to Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern on Sunday night. (Other nominees in the category included Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, and Margot Robbie.)

Alongside a photo of his fiancée on the red carpet during the ceremony, the retired baseball player wrote on Instagram, “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion.”

“To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion,” he shared. “For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion.”

Rodriguez continued, “To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion.”

“To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it,” he concluded the post, adding three red heart emojis.

