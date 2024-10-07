Jennifer Lopez Recalls Her First American Music Awards Performance as Show Celebrates 50 Years: 'The Energy Was Electric'

Lopez appeared in a taped interview at the 50th anniversary special — which aired on Oct. 6 — to celebrate the history of the AMAs amid her split from Ben Affleck

AMAs/X Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is looking back on some of her most memorable experiences at the American Music Awards for the ceremony's 50th anniversary.

During the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on Sunday, Oct. 6, Lopez, 55, got nostalgic during a taped interview as she shared her fondest memories of appearing at the AMAs many times over the years. She began by reflecting on the milestone anniversary and how she used to watch the show as a young child with big dreams.

"It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl," she said, before recalling her very first appearance at the event in 2001.

"What?" she said with a laugh as throwback footage of her performance from that year flashed on the screen. "It was so long ago — but the energy in the room was very electric."

50 years of unforgettable moments at the #AMAs, and @JLo has given us plenty! ‘Let's Get Loud’ and relive the best of JLo! 💃🏽✨🌟 #AMAs50



Watch NOW on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/6pdiEfUQ4K — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 7, 2024

Lopez — who wore a pink pussy-bow silk blouse for the segment — then reminisced about the moment in 2011 when she won the award for Favorite Latin Artist. "Winning a fan-voted award is incredibly special because it's directly from the people that you make the music for. It's just a humbling experience," she said of the honor.

Elsewhere in her interview, the "Can't Get Enough" singer looked back on her time serving as the ceremony's host in 2015, calling the role "a huge honor" and nodding to her many wardrobe changes throughout the night.

"I decided that I was gonna change for every time I came out there [onstage]," she explained. "We did this dance medley to all of these amazing songs from that year, and I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy."

She then teased: "Maybe I'll do it again one day. Who knows?"

Lopez also took a moment to reflect on the power of music. "Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now," she said, adding, "And I'm excited for the next 50 years of music — and magic."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Jennifer Lopez at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6.

Related: American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special Announce Additional Performers and Guests: See the Lineup

The "This Is Me... Now" singer's AMAs cameo came amid her ongoing split from Ben Affleck.

The pair were recently spotted going out for lunch together at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sept. 14 with Affleck's kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, plus Lopez’s 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme. The meeting less than a month after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, 52.

A source close to the Unstoppable actress previously told PEOPLE that she and the Accountant star "are still moving forward with the divorce" despite their friendly outing, as they "continue to focus on the kids."



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party on Sept. 7.

Other special guests at the 50th Anniversary Special — which is being held in place of the usual American Music Awards ceremony to commemorate 50 years of the show — include Carrie Underwood, who has won 17 AMAs over her career, multiple award-winners Gloria Estefan, and five-time AMA host Jimmy Kimmel.

The broadcast will also welcome special appearances by Reba McEntire, actor Samuel L. Jackson, Kate Hudson, Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean, Cedric the Entertainer, *NSYNC member Lance Bass and Smokey Robinson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Green Day, Jennifer Hudson, Kane Brown, Mariah Carey, RAYE and Stray Kids are all set to perform.

CBS has dubbed the special as "an evening celebrating half a century of groundbreaking music, iconic moments, unforgettable performances, and rich pop culture history." The marks the first AMAs event since the last ceremony aired in November 2022. The regular AMAs has been pushed back and will air in May 2025.

American Music Awards’ 50th Anniversary Special airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ (live for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Oct. 6.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.