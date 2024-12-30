Jennifer Lopez Says the 'Best Has Yet to Come' in Her 2024 Recap Video That Doesn't Include Ben Affleck

"I can sit here with my heart and soul intact, and still feel really full of love," Lopez says in the video

Jennifer Lopez is looking back on 2024 with gratitude, and toward 2025 with positivity.

The actress and singer posted a video montage recapping her year with some memorable moments featured, including her showstopping appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, walking the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Atlas, clips from her films Unstoppable and This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story, musical performances — and even a nod to her "orange drink" viral moment.

Notably absent from the footage, which she shared on Monday, Dec. 30, is ex Ben Affleck, whom Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from in August following two years of marriage.

"I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things," she says in an interview included in the Instagram video, adding in another interview clip, "In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go."

"What a journey this has been. I honestly feel that the best is yet to come," Lopez also says, along with, "I can sit here with my heart and soul intact, and still feel really full of love."

"It's gonna get better, and it always does. It's a beautiful life in that way," she adds, ending the video with an overlay of text that reads, "See you in 2025!"

While Lopez and Affleck, 52, are no longer involved romantically, she still shows support for his family. Earlier this month, Lopez attended a play performance that featured both Affleck's child Seraphina, 15, and her kid Emme, 16.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 10, 2021

Lopez's recap comes after she shared a series of sweet photos from her snowy Christmas celebration alongside Emme, sister Lynda Lopez and niece Lucie, 16.

