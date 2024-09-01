Jennifer Lopez Sends a Post-Breakup Message Via T-Shirt

MEGA

Jennifer Lopez appears “unbothered” by her split from Ben Affleck—at least, based on her recent Instagram photo dump.

On August 31, Lopez posted a roundup of photos from her summer, which was largely spent far away from Affleck. The 55-year-old singer took a trip to Europe before spending the entirety of July in the Hamptons while her husband stuck to Los Angeles—often papped with and without his wedding ring.

Absense, it seems, did not make the heart grow fonder. Not long after Lopez returned to Los Angeles, she filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, citing their date of separation as April 26. “[Lopez is] very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” one source told People. “He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

However, if you think Lopez spent the summer riding bikes and feeling heartbroken, her latest Instagram dump should clear some things up. “Oh it was a summer,” the “Let's Get Loud” singer captioned the roundup, mixing a few telling quotes between her OOTD selfies, family photos, and puppy pics. The second slide of her photo dump featured the mantra, “Everything is unfolding in divine order.”

Instagram/@jlo

Neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck have spoken to the press since their divorce went public, leaving anonymous sources and the celebrity rumor mill scrambling to fill in the blanks. So if you're wondering how Lopez has been feeling this summer, slide 13 may be the closest thing we've got to a statement.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, that image is worth 1,011. Towards the end of her slideshow, Lopez posted a t-shirt with a particularly pointed message: “She's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.”

