Jennifer Lopez Shares Summertime Car Ride with Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet

Lopez posted a selfie video of herself with Violet Affleck and actress Cassidey Fralin in the backseat

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shares car ride with Violet Affleck to her Instagram Stories on July 13, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is spending quality time with Violet Affleck!

On Saturday, July 13, the 54-year-old Atlas star shared a short video to her Instagram Stories, showing her taking a sunny summertime car ride with Ben Affleck's 18-year-old daughter.

In the footage, Lopez is in the front seat of a car with an open sunroof, wearing a pair of glasses and smiling, as Violet and her friend, actress Cassidey Fralin, look out the window. Lopez decorated the clip with a "Summertime" sticker and soundtracked it with The Kid LAROI's "Girls."

The outing comes as Lopez and Affleck, 51, have reportedly experienced some tension in their marriage in recent months — most recently spending Independence Day weekend apart, per sources.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck in a car on July 13, 2024

Lopez shared the family bonding moment to Instagram not long after WWD reported on Friday, July 12, that she and Violet were seen dress shopping at LoveShackFancy in Sag Harbor in New York. The store did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to confirm Lopez's shopping trip on Saturday.

Boutique Relax in Bridgehampton, which WWD reported the duo had shopped at as well, confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez was in the store last week and is a repeat customer. The owner was "not sure" if Lopez visited the location Friday and did not see Violet during Lopez's latest visit.

According to WWD, a LoveShackFancy salesperson said that Lopez and Violet had an hour of privacy to shop at the store, which temporarily stopped admitting shoppers as they browsed.

An employee, who described Lopez to WWD as “very kind and very friendly," also said that the multi-hyphenate was gifted the brand's Norma dress.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Lumeimages/Shutterstock Jennifer Lopez; Ben Affleck

Affleck is a father of three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, while Lopez is mom to twins Max and Emme, 16, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In May, both Lopez and Affleck united for a milestone in Violet's life, as they helped celebrate her high school graduation at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California.

Since then, Violet has been using her voice to speak out for mask availability and high-quality free testing in Los Angeles County. The teenage daughter of Affleck and Garner attended an L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 9, when she used a Public Comment section to share her opposition to mask bans and discuss her own experience with a "post-viral condition" in 2019.

"One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological [and] cardiovascular illness that can take away people's ability to work, move, see, and even think," Violet said during her appearance at the meeting, before later asking officials to "expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment."

"[Mask bans] do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together. Thank you," Violet said.



