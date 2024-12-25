Jennifer Lopez Sports Comfy Chic Look Next to Her Tree as She Celebrates Christmas Eve

The singer and actress shared the cozy clip on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Jennifer Lopez is Christmas ready!

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, the singer and actress, 55, shared an Instagram snap of herself posing beside her lit Christmas tree, as well as a clip relaxing by a fireplace with loved ones in a living room.

Smiling at the camera, Lopez looked cozy in the clip as she sat on a couch in a tied white T-shirt and nude colored pants.

Sporting light makeup, the star’s brunette locks were let down in a middle parting.

She then turned the camera to loved ones sitting on couches — with the clip seemingly including her children, 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, and people decorating a large Christmas tree on the other side of the room.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez's loved ones decorating a Christmas tree

Set to “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Cosby, the video also featured the location's cream furniture and a Christmas decor on a table.

“Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours 🤍🎄,” her caption read.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Eve

“Merry Christmas, queen 👑 Hope you and the familia have a sparkling, healthy, and happy holiday 🎄🤍,” one fan commented, while another added, “♥️ May your Christmas be filled with love, and the warmth of cherished moments with family and friends. Wishing you endless joy & blessings 🙏🏻🎄.”

The Unstoppable star also shared a snap of herself decorating a Christmas tree on her Instagram Stories.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez decorating a Christmas tree

In the photo, Lopez flashed a huge smile as she appeared to stand on something tall while holding onto an ornament.

“Merry Christmas Eve,” she wrote alongside a white love heart emoji.

Lopez then posted a selfie smiling in her cozy wear on her Instagram Stories.

The star's Christmas Eve look comes after she shared a photo of herself with full glam as she posed beside a Christmas tree earlier this month.

Sporting a sultry black sequin cutout gown at the time, Lopez was dressed to impress as her caption read, "Believe in Yourself."



