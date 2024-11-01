Jennifer Lopez stands up for Puerto Ricans at Kamala Harris rally

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe recently sparked outrage when he referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage", during a Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lopez, who has Puerto Rican parents, spoke out to defend citizens of the U.S. territory at the rally for Trump's presidential rival. "He has consistently worked to divide us," the singer said of Trump. "At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn't just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day…”