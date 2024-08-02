Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Engagement Ring from Ben Affleck to Her Right Hand: See the Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their second wedding anniversary on July 16 on separate coasts while she spends time in New York City and the Hamptons

TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Lopez on August 1, 2024

Jennifer Lopez appears to have switched the placement of her engagement ring from Ben Affleck.

On Thursday, August 1, Lopez, 55, was photographed in New York City attending a showing of Cats: The Jellicle Ball. The green engagement ring that Affleck, 51, gave to her in April 2022, could be seen on her right hand. The Atlas star did not appear to wear her wedding ring during the outing. Both she and Affleck have been seen wearing their rings as recently as July 5 even as they spend the summer on opposite coasts.

Lopez's outing comes as she continues to spend time in New York City and the Hamptons. Affleck, meanwhile, has largely remained in Los Angeles through the July 4 holiday and Lopez's birthday. He also closed a purchase of a new home in L.A. while Lopez celebrated her birthday on July 24.



Affleck and Lopez seemingly last spent time together on June 26, when they were photographed separately in West Hollywood entering a building where both have offices.



TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Lopez on August 1, 2024

"Her summer isn't exactly what she originally had planned, but she's making the best of it. She's always grateful for family time," a source told PEOPLE of Lopez on July 23. "She had a great weekend with family and friends. She loves entertaining and enjoyed her birthday bash. She was in a happy mood."



TheImageDirect.com Jennifer Lopez on August 1, 2024

Multiple sources first told PEOPLE in May that Affleck and Lopez were experiencing marital strain and had begun living separately in Los Angeles. While neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented publicly on the status of their marriage, a source told PEOPLE in June that the pair "don't have any summer plans together" and are "focused on their separate lives."

Even so, Lopez has spent time with Affleck's daughter Violet, 18, in recent weeks. The pair were seen bonding together in the Hamptons on July 14, shortly before Lopez and Affleck's second wedding anniversary.

Affleck shares Violet with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he also shares Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez, meanwhile, shares twins Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.



