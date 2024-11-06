Jennifer Lopez Takes Sexy Knitwear to the Next Level in Semi-Sheer Cashmere
Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez may be divorced, but that isn't stopping her from having her mob wife moment at a screening of her new movie Unstoppable, in London.
On November 5, Jenny from the block was photographed on the red carpet in a white Magda Butrym cashmere dress with a figure-hugging silhouette and a high turtleneck neckline. She kept the winter white vibes going with the rest of the ensemble, including a fuzzy white alpaca coat slung over her shoulders.
Lopez completed the ensemble with white pumps and box clutch, and finished with a frosty white manicure and glossy lips. She kept to her usual smokey eye makeup look, and wore her hair in a low bun with the front pieces left loose to frame her face.
In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Ben Affleck, who co-produced the Unstoppable movie, went out of his way to praise his ex-wife's performance. “Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists…Jennifer's spectacular,” he told the outlet on November 3. “We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that.”
I can tell you another thing that's “unstoppable.” It's Jennifer Lopez's commitment to killing it on the red carpet.
