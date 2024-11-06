Jennifer Lopez Takes Sexy Knitwear to the Next Level in Semi-Sheer Cashmere

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by Glamour editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Condé Nast may earn an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez may be divorced, but that isn't stopping her from having her mob wife moment at a screening of her new movie Unstoppable, in London.

On November 5, Jenny from the block was photographed on the red carpet in a white Magda Butrym cashmere dress with a figure-hugging silhouette and a high turtleneck neckline. She kept the winter white vibes going with the rest of the ensemble, including a fuzzy white alpaca coat slung over her shoulders.

Lopez completed the ensemble with white pumps and box clutch, and finished with a frosty white manicure and glossy lips. She kept to her usual smokey eye makeup look, and wore her hair in a low bun with the front pieces left loose to frame her face.

In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Ben Affleck, who co-produced the Unstoppable movie, went out of his way to praise his ex-wife's performance. “Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists…Jennifer's spectacular,” he told the outlet on November 3. “We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that.”

I can tell you another thing that's “unstoppable.” It's Jennifer Lopez's commitment to killing it on the red carpet.

