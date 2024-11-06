Jennifer Lopez Takes Sexy Knitwear to the Next Level in Semi-Sheer Cashmere

Kathleen Walsh
·1 min read

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by Glamour editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Condé Nast may earn an affiliate commission.

Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez may be divorced, but that isn't stopping her from having her mob wife moment at a screening of her new movie Unstoppable, in London.

On November 5, Jenny from the block was photographed on the red carpet in a white Magda Butrym cashmere dress with a figure-hugging silhouette and a high turtleneck neckline. She kept the winter white vibes going with the rest of the ensemble, including a fuzzy white alpaca coat slung over her shoulders.

<h1 class="title">Unstoppable UK Special Screening</h1><cite class="credit">Mike Marsland/Getty Images</cite>

Unstoppable UK Special Screening

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Lopez completed the ensemble with white pumps and box clutch, and finished with a frosty white manicure and glossy lips. She kept to her usual smokey eye makeup look, and wore her hair in a low bun with the front pieces left loose to frame her face.

<h1 class="title">Unstoppable UK Special Screening</h1><cite class="credit">Mike Marsland/Getty Images</cite>

Unstoppable UK Special Screening

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Ben Affleck, who co-produced the Unstoppable movie, went out of his way to praise his ex-wife's performance. “Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists…Jennifer's spectacular,” he told the outlet on November 3. “We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that.”

I can tell you another thing that's “unstoppable.” It's Jennifer Lopez's commitment to killing it on the red carpet.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories