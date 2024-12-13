Jennifer Lopez Is Trying to Convince Us That Super Low-Rise Jeans Are Back and It’s Working

Jennifer Lopez is bringing back one statement style.

The Unstoppable actress, 55, stepped out for a little shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 12, in a pair of super low-rise jeans.

Along with the midriff-baring pants, the medium-wash blue bootcut jeans featured two large rips on both thighs that met two large holes at the knee. The “On the Floor” singer paired the 2000s-inspired denim with a white lace long-sleeve blouse that included frogging as the enclosure. Although Lopez kept it modest with the lacy sleeves, the shirt parted at the bottom, revealing her abs.

She accessorized with a pair of nude platform open-toe pumps, a camel brown Birkin bag and oversized brown sunglasses with a subtle brown and purple gradient lens.

Lopez styled her long hair in her signature soft waves and completed her look with a natural, glowy makeup look.

BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez on Dec. 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, CA.

The Dec. 12 casual outing follows her Dec. 10 Instagram post documenting her press tour style to promote her sports biopic Unstoppable.

For the tour, Lopez opted for something more cheeky and wore a short Chloé romper, which hit just below her waist and exposed her thighs.

The light-tan one-piece included voluminous sleeves with billowing tiered layers. The first layer was positioned on her bodice and connected to her shoulders. The sleeves included two larger, longer layers that swept down to the floor. The bottom of her romper resembled the pantsless underwear-inspired fashion trend.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez Dec. 8, 2024 Instagram

Just the weekend before, she shared a peek at her holiday style in a video posted on her Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 8. In it, she was seen strutting down a hallway in a sultry black sequin cutout gown that was entirely backless.

Her look was completed with black open-toe heels, a matching clutch and dangling diamond earrings.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez Nov. 29, 2024 Instagram

Lopez’s holiday fashions started with a sweet photo of her Thanksgiving Day festivities. On Nov. 29, the Maid in Manhattan star shared a photo on Instagram of herself smiling with a roasted turkey while wearing an autumnal sweater. She also sported statement earrings and a high ponytail.

