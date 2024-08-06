Jennifer Lopez Is "Trying to Find a New Home" Amid Looming Ben Affleck Divorce

In case you haven't been keeping up with of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent drama, there have been some...updates: for starters, the couple have officially listed their mansion for $68 million. And on top of that, Ben Affleck moved all his stuff out while J.Lo was away, and then bought himself a new house on her literal birthday.

Meanwhile, the Atlas star has been spending the summer in the Hamptons, but now that she's back in Los Angeles, she's focused on finding herself a new place to live.

“Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” a source tells People. “She always has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

MEGA - Getty Images

The insider adds that J.Lo recently looked at a place in Beverly Hills that is “truly exceptional” especially for "for those seeking seclusion." She's also been checking out properties that aren't officially listed, and has been “looking on and off” since back in May.



The insider added that "Considering everything that's going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She's been off and able to focus on what's next." I mean, sounds positive!



But in less good news, Bennifer are allegedly no longer on speaking terms. As for when the couple are going to make their split official, head here to find out what's been holding them back from filing their divorce papers:

