Jennifer Lopez Wears Semi-Sheer Tiered Nude Dress to TIFF Party

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez attended the Road to the Golden Globes Party at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival wearing a semi-sheer dress with a tiered asymmetrical skirt by Chloé. The transparent bodice showed a peek of the low-cut neckline underneath. She carried a matching Tyler Ellis clutch and in her ears were a pair of dangling gold Sabyasachi earrings.

The singer had her hair down and straight with a middle part and wore a smokey eye and coral lip for makeup. On her feet, she wore a pair of slouchy nude boots.

Lopez debuted her new film, Unstoppable, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. On the red carpet, she wore a striking mirrored gown by Tamara Ralph with wide cutouts along the sides held together by black velvet bows.

In the film, Lopez plays Judy Robles, mother to wrestling star Anthony Robles.

In a post about the role on Instagram, J.Lo wrote, “I can’t wait for you guys to see this movie!!!! This is my favorite picture from what was one of the most magical nights I think I’ve ever had with a film. Besides playing Selena, playing the role of Judy Robles and bringing her and her struggles and triumphs with her amazing son, Anthony Robles to life, was one of the great honors of my life.”

She continued, “These are the type of movies that the world needs right now more than ever. Inspiring, uplifting, exciting and emotional. At times difficult to watch but so real and so moving. It’s a perfect family movie. It will have you cheering while you hold back the tears. It won’t be out until December 6 in theaters but it’ll be perfect for everyone to see with your families around Christmas. It is our gift to you to introduce the story of this inspiring UNSTOPPABLE family.”

