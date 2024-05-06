Jennifer Lopez Wears a Show-Stopping Platinum and Diamond Tiffany Necklace on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Just last week, Tiffany unveiled their 2024 High Jewelry Collection at a lavish celebration in Los Angeles. Tonight at the Met Ball, co-host Jennifer Lopez wore the necklace at the centerpiece of it all. If couture can come straight from the runway to the red carpet, one-of-a-kind jewels can have that moment too.

The showstopper in question? A necklace in platinum and 18k yellow gold featuring diamonds of over 75 total carats from the Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Celéste Collection.

Theo Wargo/GA - Getty Images

This piece, as well as the entire collection, was inspired by the work of visionary Tiffany designer Jean Schlumberger and designed by Nathalie Verdeille, Tiffany & Co. chief artistic director of jewelry and high jewelry. It is rooted in Jean Schlumberger’s vision to translate nature’s verve into jewels that defy all expectations. And by nature, he meant top to bottom—the sky and stars to the treasures in the deep sea. Blue Book 2023 featured pieces that reflected Schlumberger’s oceanic jewels. This year Verdeille looked up.

And as far as following the theme of the Met Ball this year, Sleeping Beauties and The Garden of Time? The renaissance of a legendary designer like Schlumberger, whose iconic Bird on a Rock brooch is now being worn on red carpets everywhere, and whose imprint is on this wildly imaginative and meticulously constructed necklace worn by one of the world’s most famous women? I’d say that was a perfect interpretation of a theme: a jewelry wake up call.

