Jennifer Lopez's beauty brand deletes post after awkward Ben Affleck gaffe

Staff behind Jennifer Lopez's beauty brand, JLo Beauty, made a blunder on Sunday when they posted a photo of the singer wearing a necklace with the name ‘Ben’ on it.

The singer — reportedly amid a divorce from Ben Affleck — briefly shared the post on her Instagram Stories before it was swiftly deleted from both accounts.

In the now-deleted image, Lopez looked chic in a brown blazer layered over a white shirt, accessorised with gold chains, including a necklace that spelled out her estranged husband's name.

Affleck had reportedly custom-designed the piece for her birthday in 2022, according to People.

The post was taken down after fans quickly noticed the necklace, sparking speculation about their relationship.

One fan commented under the post: “OMG spot the Ben necklace??? Maybe they're back together.”

“J-Lo is wearing a necklace that says 'Ben'. Is this an old photo? Imagine if they've not split at all,” another questioned.

The singer sporting a ‘Ben’ necklace in the now-deleted post (Instagram/JLo Beauty)

A third shared: “The Ben necklace!!!!!!! What does this mean omg” while another eagle-eyed Instagram user pointed out: “This is probably a photo from a while ago and they're posting it because her make-up looks fire.

“Or maybe she just likes wearing the necklace.”

Shortly after J-Lo's team deleted the photo, it was replaced with a series of product images from her beauty brand, featuring candles, a cream cleanser, and autumn-themed shots of leaves.

They captioned the post: “Anyone else excited it’s finally the First Day of Fall? Swipe through for our #moodboard and tell us what you’re most excited for this season down below.”

Last month, Lopez reportedly filed divorce proceedings, bringing an end to months of speculation over her marital status with 52-year-old Affleck.

Court documents were filed on the second anniversary of the estranged couple’s wedding ceremony in Georgia.

The couple, who were first engaged before a high-profile split in 2004, got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Lopez pictured with Ben Affleck in June 2023

Rumours began to swirl in May when it was reported the couple were no longer living together. Affleck was noticeably absent from the Met Gala where Lopez was acting as a co-chairwoman.

Later that month, Lopez announced she was “completely heartsick and devastated” to cancel her summer tour, assuring fans: “I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

At the time, Live Nation said she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

Lopez and Affleck were christened “Bennifer” by the media after their intial 2002 engagement.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

The pair called off their engagement in January 2004. Lopez later declared it as “the biggest heartbreak of my life”.

The estranged couple are yet to comment on news of their divorce.