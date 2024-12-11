Jennifer Lopez's Latest “Unstoppable” Outfit Is So Short Only JLo Could Pull It Off

Jennifer Lopez is keeping it cheeky!

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the actress and singer, 55, posted a series of Instagram photos of her latest press day to promote her sports biopic Unstoppable. The post highlighted the short Chloé romper, which hit just below her waist and exposed her thighs.

The light-tan one-piece included voluminous sleeves with billowing tiered layers. The first layer was positioned on her bodice and connected to her shoulders. The sleeves included two larger, longer layers that swept down to the floor.

The bottom of her romper resembled the pantsless underwear-inspired fashion trend. Lopez’s latest look was styled by celebrity stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.

Her hair, styled by Jesus Guerrero, was in a loose, wavy blowout. The Hustlers actress’ makeup featured deep dark brown smokey eyeshadow and a matte nude lipstick. Scott Barnes did the glam, and she tagged and credited her makeup brand, JLo Beauty.

As for her accessories, she wore a gold statement ring, a pair of gold oversized hoop earrings and light tan Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps that matched her ensemble perfectly.



Lopez’s look follows her sparkling silver in a glittery sheer gown she wore to the 2024 IndieWire Awards at Citizen News in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. There, along with accepting the Maverick Award, the actress wore a sheer gown with long sleeves and a high neck for the occasion.

She accessorized the slinky dress with silver drop earrings while her hair was worn in loose waves.

Rich Polk/IndieWire via Getty Jennifer Lopez poses with the Maverick Award for "Unstoppable" at IndieWire Honors 2024

Lopez kicked off her 2024 winter style at the Nov. 5 screening of Unstoppable at London's Cineworld Leicester Square. At the time, she wore a cozy-chic figure-hugging white halter dress with semi-sheer fabric and a chunky turtleneck. On top, she wore a matching winter coat. Her accessories were white pointed-toe pumps and a clutch.

Mike Marsland/Getty Jennifer Lopez attends the "Unstoppable" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 05, 2024 in London, England.

Lopez wore various sheer looks to events to promote Unstoppable, in which she plays the role of July Robles. She stars as the mother of champion wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg. Also starring in the film is Jharrel Jerome as Anthony, Don Cheadle as Arizona State coach Shawn Charles and Bobby Cannavale as Anthony’s stepdad Rich.

The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, had a limited theatrical release on Dec. 6. It will be released on Prime Video on Jan. 16, 2025.

