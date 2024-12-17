Jennifer Lopez's Low-Rise Jeans Are Giving Me War Flashbacks

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Anyone with any body type can wear whatever jeans they want, period. But let's not pretend multiple generations haven't been traumatized by the low-rise jean.

And Jennifer Lopez seems dead set on bringing them back. Did a shudder just run down anyone else's spine? Let's just say it: JLowrise.

Medium and high-rise jeans are so forgiving. They allow for the infamous “millennial tuck,” you can bend over without risking butt crack exposure, and if you add a crop top, it's giving youthful carefree, not belly dancer.

Low-rise jeans on the other hand…you can't even use the pockets! But if you're Jennifer Lopez, you don't need pockets, and she's recently been stepping out in light wash, low-rise denim with a flared hem. Everything old is new again.

She wore the 2000s staple to a screening of her new drama Unstoppable as part of a twist on the Canadian tuxedo. She paired them with a matching—though not denim, baby blue—velvet trim Gucci blazer and accessorizing with blush pink suede peep-toe heels from Dolce & Gabbana, per Page Six.

The outlet further noted that just a week prior, she stepped out to shop in Beverly Hills in distressed True Religions (has a more 2004 sentence ever been written?), though those actually were vintage and pulled from the “archives.” I guess archival jeans had to happen sometime.

Contrast this with Lopez's jeans strategy from mere months ago. In April, she went house hunting in wide-legged denim with a raw hem, then repeated the silhouette with a dirtied-up pair a week later. She sported an even wider pair to a basketball game back in March. Low-rise and baggy happened. Enormous and tied with a shoelace happened. Barrel-cut very much happened.

But in late October, we got our first inkling of the turnaround to come, when she wore an ultra-distressed pair of boot-cuts (with a higher waist, mind you), that was so 2002 it almost hurt.

As Lopez is one of the only A-listers of her age whom we regularly see in jeans, it's an interesting evolution. Watch this space.

