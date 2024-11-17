Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Rare Emotional Video About Her Daughter

Jennifer Love Hewitt is having a full-circle moment when it comes to a special milestone for one of her children.

The actress has been a part of the Hollywood industry for over three decades, currently starring in the hit drama 9-1-1 and the upcoming Lifetime movie The Holiday Junkie (which also stars her husband Brian Hallisay). Both of the projects have featured her daughter Autumn (whom she shares with Brian), leading the mother-daughter duo to experience a moment Jennifer shared with her own mom back in the day. As Jennifer explained in an emotional video on Instagram, she had the opportunity to hand Autumn her SAG-AFTRA card. What's more, it was important to her because her late mother Patricia (who died in 2012 from cancer) did the same thing for her back in the day.

"Okay, so this is maybe only an important moment over here, but for me it's a big one," Jennifer began the clip posted on November 11. "When I was 10 years old and I wanted to be an actor, my mom got to hand me my SAG card, thanks to a little show called Kids Incorporated. I thought it was just the coolest thing ever because it meant that I was acting and I was doing what I really wanted to do and I was part of a community of really creative amazing people."

"Well, today, thanks to a little part on 9-1-1 and The Holiday Junkie movie coming up that Autumn is in, guess what? Right before she turns 11, I got to give her her SAG card," she added. "It's a big moment! It's really cool! I keep thinking about my mom and how, just, she would love this... Actors are cool and we have the best jobs."

When folks saw how sentimental the Inheriting Magic author felt about being able to share this acting moment with her daughter, fans were overcome with emotion as well.

"@jenniferlovehewitt What a full circle moment. Life can be funny that way sometimes ❤️," one person wrote in the comments. "♥️🥰 This is so memorable. A special bond between mom, daughter and grandmother," another penned. "How exciting for Autumn! Congratulations on this new memory for the books. ❤️," a different follower added.

Our hearts can't take how sweet this is for Jennifer and Autumn! And given how Autumn's siblings Atticus and Aidan (who Jennifer also shares with Brian) are also being featured in their mom and dad's upcoming project, we can only imagine she'll be able to have another moment like this in the future.





You Might Also Like