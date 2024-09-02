Jennifer Meyer, ex-wife of Tobey Maguire, engaged to music mogul Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Jennifer Meyer, ex-wife of Tobey Maguire, is getting the bling-bling treatment this time around.

The celebrity jewelry designer revealed her engagement to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi in an Instagram post Saturday.

Meyer shared a photo of herself and Ogunlesi enjoying a romantic outing. Ogunlesi wrapped his arms around Meyer as the couple stood beside a candlelit table lined with floral bouquets.

"YES!!! ♥️♾️✨," Meyer captioned the post.

Ogunlesi is the founder of The Ogunlesi Group, an artist management firm based in Los Angeles. The company’s roster includes hip-hop star Young Thug and Tony-winning actor and singer Myles Frost, according to its LinkedIn profile.

Ogunlesi is also the son of Nigerian lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. Adebayo’s current net worth is reportedly $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Meyer heads her own eponymous jewelry line, which has been sported by stars including Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. She is the daughter of Ron Meyer, former vice chairman of NBCUniversal and co-founder of the Creative Artists Agency.

Several of Meyer’s celeb pals – Jennifer Garner, Paris Hilton, Goldie Hawn, Rachel Bilson and more – took to the comments section to congratulate her on the engagement.

“❤❤❤❤ this makes us all so happy,” Hawn commented. “🥰 I love you !!!”

This will be Meyer’s second marriage. She met "Spider-Man" star Maguire in 2003, and the couple wed four years later in Hawaii. They are parents to Ruby, 17, and Otis, 15.

Meyer and Maguire announced their separation in 2016 after nine years of marriage. In a statement to People magazine at the time, the couple said, "As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."

Meyer paid tribute to Maguire and their co-parenting relationship in a June Instagram post for Father’s Day, calling Maguire "the most loyal, loving, generous, ride-or-die human being."

"Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad/X/bff!! T- don’t know what we did in this life to get so lucky with you!" Meyer wrote. "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, no matter where the path 'together' brings you, picking a great man to be your baby’s dad is everything. … Ruby and Otis hit the jackpot. We love you! ♥️"

