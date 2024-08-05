Jennifer Tilly Opens Up About Filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”: 'I Have a Front-Row Seat at the Super Bowl'

"I'm really happy I'm doing it, and I think it's such an interesting kind of sharp left turn for my career," Tilly said

Jennifer Tilly is giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Chucky actress, 65, told Vulture that she has “always been a superfan” of the hit reality show, so she was excited to step into the role of a "Friend" for season 14. After filming for a while, she admitted it isn’t all as glamorous as she thought it would be and revealed what surprised her the most.

“I remember I was like, ‘I live in Beverly Hills, and it’d be kind of fun to see Beverly Hills through the lens of really rich people,’” she explained. “I thought that I was going to see a lot of people shopping on Rodeo Drive, but a lot of the filming that they do is in the Valley, in places where it’s easier to get permits. So it’s not like you’re at the fanciest places in Beverly Hills, arguing.”

“They’re usually arguing at some kind of non–Beverly Hills place because the really fancy, elite places don’t want Housewives screaming at each other in their dining room,” she added.

Tilly said she never thought she would be on the Bravo series — and has even turned down the opportunity before — but this year, she decided to take on the “challenge.”

“To me, it’s like working with Martin Scorsese,” she said. “My boyfriend always says if he got $40 million, he wants to go into space and experience zero gravity. To me, being on Housewives is experiencing zero gravity. I was more excited to meet Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne and the other ladies than I was when I met Elizabeth Taylor.”

Now a month into filming, the comedian confessed RHOBH has proven to be just the challenge she was looking for. She recalled reading a book about how the editors of The Bachelor piece together storylines, and said she is curious how she will come off to the audience once the episodes begin to air.

“[Editors] can do anything,” she said. “They can make you the girl next door. They can make you the villain. They can make you the cranky one. They can make you the patient one. It depends on what they want to show, what’s going to make the story. Even when some Housewives were looking really bad on the show, and the fans are throwing mud at them, I had empathy for them because I thought, ‘What they’re doing is spinning a storyline out of thin air.’”

Even though she is in front of the cameras, Tilly did confess that she enjoys the drama more than she expected.

“You come in without a script. It’s just sort of like they just wade in there, and they go at it,” the Academy Award winner shared. “In real life, if you’re at a restaurant and people at the table are screaming at each other, you’re mortified like, ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe I’m with these uncouth people.’ But when I am sitting at a table with Housewives, I feel like I have a front-row seat at the Super Bowl.”

When it comes to how she has adapted to the dynamics in the group, Tilly said she likes “all the Housewives.”

“I appreciate what they do,” Tilly added. “I'm just going to say it’s really challenging. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever done, but I’m really happy I’m doing it, and I think it’s such an interesting kind of sharp left turn for my career.”

Tilly — who made headlines in May when her role on the Bravo show was revealed — also opened up about her Real Housewives experience and teased that it comes with its own horrors on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast last month.

"Oh my God, it's insane. It's, like, scarier than Chucky. I'll tell you that," said Tilly, who has most recently starred in the Chucky series on Syfy and USA Network.

"I'm not a Housewife. I'm a Friend, though, which is a lot easier," she added. "You just dip in and out. You try to avoid, like, flying shrapnel. And you know, if drinks are thrown, I have good reflexes."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.



