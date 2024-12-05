Jennifer Tilly Reveals She “Got A Piece Of ‘The Simpsons'” In Sam Simon Divorce

When not voicing Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy, Jennifer Tilly is reaping the benefits of another long-running animated sitcom.

The Oscar nominee recently revealed that she owns a piece of The Simpsons, following her 1991 divorce from Sam Simon, who developed the Fox series with creator Matt Groening and James L. Brooks in 1989.

“My ex-husband was Sam Simon, who created The Simpsons,” noted Tilly on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I was married to him for seven years, we were together for about 10 years. When we got divorced, I got a piece of The Simpsons in the divorce settlement.”

She added, “Nobody knew that The Simpsons was going to go on for trillions of year. So every day — honestly, every day — I’m like, ‘Thank you, Sam.'”

Tilly reportedly got 30% of Simon’s net proceeds from the Fox series in the divorce, according to Radar. Now in its 36th season, The Simpsons has won 36 Primetime Emmy Awards over the years, and was adapted into a feature-length film in 2007.

Tilly, who married Simon in 1984, even poked fun at the divorce settlement when she played herself in the Simpsons, Season 24 episode ‘Gone Abie Gone’ in 2012. Explaining how to master poker, Tilly says, “Start with your Simpsons money, use a little girl voice, and take them for everything they’ve got. Now, I’m needed on the set of Bride of Chucky 5.”

The Chucky actress joined the cast of RHOBH this season as a “friend” of the Housewives after appearing on recent seasons with pal Sutton Stracke.

